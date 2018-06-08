Will Smith Blamed By The First Aunt Viv For Her Son’s Suicide Attempt

If you thought that Janet Hubert’s feud with former co-star Will Smith is over, you would be mistaken. Apparently, the original Aunt Viv from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took to social media last Friday to blame the actor for her son’s suicide attempt.
In a now-deleted Tweet, Hubert sent off the following:
The details around what happened to her son are scarce, but fans on social media expressed their concerns for Hubert’s own mental state:
Folks also expressed that perhaps Jada can invite Janet to the Red Table talks and hash this out once and for all:
But really, it isn’t Jada’s job to fix her husband’s mess. We just hope Janet’s son is doing better and gets the help that he so desperately needs.
What do you think about her accusations?
