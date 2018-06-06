How Janet Jackson’s Nanny Unnecessarily Created A Problem With Her Ex [EXCLUSIVE]

Janet Jackson made headlines the other day when she called the police on her ex because she felt her child was in danger. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the nanny was so angry that he didn’t give her the Wifi password she called Janet. The nanny made up a lie because of how angry she was with him.

Follow @TheRSMS

The CFD Awards were held in Brooklyn and Issa Rae made a statement many won’t forget. She talked about Kanye West as she delivered a speech right in front of Kim Kardashian. Word on the street is now Kim might file a lawsuit for what was said about her husband.

RELATED: Janet Jackson’s Welfare Call On Ex Reportedly Triggered By Dispute Over Wifi

RELATED: Janet Jackson Called Cops For Welfare Check On Son

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Eve Reveals How Janet Jackson Saved Her Life [VIDEO]

RELATED: How Janet Jackson And Her Siblings Feel About Their Alleged Other Sister [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: