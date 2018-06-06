How Janet Jackson’s Nanny Unnecessarily Created A Problem With Her Ex [EXCLUSIVE]

Janet Jackson made headlines the other day when she called the police on her ex because she felt her child was in danger. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that the nanny was so angry that he didn’t give her the Wifi password she called Janet. The nanny made up a lie because of how angry she was with him.

The CFD Awards were held in Brooklyn and Issa Rae made a statement many won’t forget. She talked about Kanye West as she delivered a speech right in front of Kim Kardashian. Word on the street is now Kim might file a lawsuit for what was said about her husband.

