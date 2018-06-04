Janet Jackson had a bit of a scare over the weekend regarding her 1-year-old son. The R&B singer and entertainer called the cops to perform a welfare check on her son, who was with her estranged husband and the child’s father, Wissam Al Mana.
TMZ reports:
Law enforcement sources tell us Janet made the call to Malibu authorities late Saturday night, asking cops to check in on her son … who was with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, at the Nobu Hotel. We’re told police did, in fact, check in — but found no one to be in danger.
Sources say cops told the 2 parties — Janet and Wissam, in this case — to handle the matter civilly. It’s unclear if Janet was on the scene or not, though.
According to a report … Janet was supposedly tipped off to some alleged aggressive behavior displayed by Wissam, which concerned a nanny enough to alert Janet.
The outlet adds that the story is still developing.
Photo: Getty
Janet Jackson Called Cops For Welfare Check On Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com