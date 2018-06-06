Almost no one can make it without wifi these days and Janet Jackson’s nanny is no exception. According to multiple published reports, a dispute over wifi is what led Jackson to call the police for a welfare check while her estranged husband was on a visit with their son, 17 month old Eissa. The two have been estranged since three months after the baby was born but are not yet divorced.
Following Jackson’s phone call to the police on Saturday, The Blast reported that a nanny for Eissa was upset that Al Mana refused to provide her with the hotel room’s WiFi password; a second source told PEOPLE the nanny was “unable to do her job and stay in communication during an instance when it was very necessary.” A source close to the situation responded, “WiFi is not needed to stay in communication. It’s shameful that the police were called. It’s 2018. Do we really need to be using public resources and first responders to deal with someone having a tantrum over WiFi?”
TMZ reported Monday that Jackson told police she was worried the Qatari businessman may have been using drugs around their son. “The concern was that his erratic behavior was tied to that,” a source told PEOPLE. However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office told The Blast there “was zero suspicion of drugs being used,” and that the office was puzzled as to “why Jackson made the allegation.”
The source close to the situation added, “If this is about communication, why’d the cops get told a false story about drugs?”
Jackson was not at the hotel at the time, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.
The ongoing divorce has become increasingly contentious as of late, though sources on both sides hope the former couple can put their son first.
A family source previously told PEOPLE Jackson “couldn’t be a better mom. She is very attached to Eissa and feels worried about him when he isn’t with her. Eissa is her life.”
Janet Jackson’s Welfare Call On Ex Reportedly Triggered By Dispute Over Wifi was originally published on blackamericaweb.com