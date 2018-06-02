How J.R. Smith Proved Sports Is 90% Mental [EXCLUSIVE]

It was a devastating loss for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With only a couple of second left in the game he held the ball then passed it instead of going up for the shot. J.R. Smith claims he thought they were winning, but it just proves that sports is 90% mental according to Rock-T.
You can have all the talent in the world and players need to be locked into the game. Montell Williams was recently hospitalized after passing out at the gym. Kanye West was supposed to drop his new album at midnight, but that didn’t happen.
