Why LeBron James & The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Not Be Counted Out Of The NBA Finals [EXCLUSIVE]

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are in the NBA finals again and fans are excited. No one believed the Cavaliers would get here, but now that they are everyone needs to step there game up. Rock-T believes that Kyle Korver could help out LeBron James a lot and so can several others.
Rickey Smiley is rooting for the Cavaliers, but knows LeBron can’t do it by himself. A lot of people believe that Golden State will win in 5 games, but we have to see. Rock-T mentioned LeBron and his team are not going down without a fight.
