Jesse Williams has been going through a serious divorce. He was spotted with one woman a couple months ago, but now has been seen with another. Anchor, Taylor Rooks was seen with him in Atlantic City recently.
Gary With Da Tea believes that she’s just a decoy, but we will have to see what happens. Serena Williams gave birth to her baby girl 9 months ago and is ready for another baby. In a recent interview she mentioned that if she wasn’t playing tennis she would be pregnant again.
RELATED: Jesse Williams Rumored To Be Dating Sportscaster Taylor Rooks [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To Court For More Child Support
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jesse Williams Allegedly Dating Rihanna’s Creative Director
RELATED: Did Jesse Williams Violate A Court Order?
The Latest:
- Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Jesse Williams’ New Girlfriend Taylor Rooks Just A Decoy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why People Were Upset With Chadwick Boseman [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Kanye West Disappointed Fans…. Again [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Black Women Are Doing The “LeBron Walkout” For In 2018
- Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Economy Was “Set Up Well” For Trump, Obama Says In New Book As Black Unemployment Plunges
- Jeff Johnson’s Message To Roseanne Barr: “Don’t Be A Passive Aggressive Racist” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Sommore Set To Produce Her Own Comedy Special
- Eva Marcille Officially Joining “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Cast