Is Jesse Williams’ New Girlfriend Taylor Rooks Just A Decoy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jesse Williams has been going through a serious divorce. He was spotted with one woman a couple months ago, but now has been seen with another. Anchor, Taylor Rooks was seen with him in Atlantic City recently.

Gary With Da Tea believes that she’s just a decoy, but we will have to see what happens. Serena Williams gave birth to her baby girl 9 months ago and is ready for another baby. In a recent interview she mentioned that if she wasn’t playing tennis she would be pregnant again.

