Did Jesse Williams Violate A Court Order?

The drama continues between Jesse Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. Last month he went to court to get more time with his children, but now she is claiming he violated the court order. According to TMZ, he introduced his kids to his new girlfriend.

In new legal documents, Lee claims that he takes his kids to his new girlfriends house and they call her “Mama C.” She also claimed that they even took a vacation to Big Bear. Lee when she found out mentioned that this is a violation of their custody agreement.

They are supposed to wait 6 months before introducing the kids to their significant other and isn’t happy about this. Williams also allegedly brought cupcakes to his daughters school for her birthday and wasn’t supposed to. Lee claims there are more issues as far as the lack of consistent visits and more. We will just have to wait and see what happens with this.

