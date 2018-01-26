Entertainment News
Jesse Williams Allegedly Dating Rihanna’s Creative Director

Months ago Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee got divorced. According to Bossip, Williams is being dragged to court again for violating some court rules. It’s reported that the kids are hanging with Williams new boo.

Lee claims the children call her “Mama C” and that they’ve been on a “family getaway” despite court rulings. The kids aren’t supposed to be meeting the significant other of their parents until at least the six-month mark of dating. Williams is allegedly dating visual artist and Rihanna’s Creative Director Ciarra Pardo.

Cameras caught the two on the beach together, but they claim they are only friends. Although some say they have been friends for a long time some believe they have taken their friendship to another level. Friends or lovers, Lee isn’t having it.

