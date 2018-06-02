Why People Were Upset With Chadwick Boseman [EXCLUSIVE]

Chadwick Boseman is one of the biggest breakout stars. Fans are a bit mad with him and his girlfriend after she stopped a group of them from taking pictures with him at the airport. Gary With Da Tea mentioned she shut them down and it could possibly hurt his career.
Rickey Smiley chimed in and spoke about how everyone has a right to do what they want to. Tinashe is also making headlines after her brother went off on her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her. He allegedly is now dating Kendall Jenner.
