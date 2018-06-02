Why People Were Upset With Chadwick Boseman [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Chadwick Boseman is one of the biggest breakout stars. Fans are a bit mad with him and his girlfriend after she stopped a group of them from taking pictures with him at the airport. Gary With Da Tea mentioned she shut them down and it could possibly hurt his career.

Rickey Smiley chimed in and spoke about how everyone has a right to do what they want to. Tinashe is also making headlines after her brother went off on her ex-boyfriend for cheating on her. He allegedly is now dating Kendall Jenner.

RELATED: 6 Notable Quotes From Chadwick Boseman’s 2018 Howard Commencement Speech

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Talks Being Chased Down In The Name Of Wakanda [VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Offended By Chadwick Boseman’s Behavior [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Phylicia Rashad & Denzel Washington Helped Chadwick Boseman [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why People Were Upset With Chadwick Boseman [EXCLUSIVE]

Chadwick Boseman Delivers Powerful Commencement At Howard University [PHOTOS]

Chadwick Boseman returned to his alma mater Howard University and left the graduating class of 2018 with inspiring words to last a lifetime. Check out quotes from his HU speech, and scroll through photos of the commencement.

Chadwick Boseman , Tinashe

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close