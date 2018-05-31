Pusha T’s Most Disrespectful Lyrics In “The Story Of Adidon” [EXCLUSIVE]

05.31.18
Headkrack talked about the beef between Pusha T and Drake, which has been developing over the past couple of days. Pusha T dropped his album “Daytona” and on one of the tracks spoke about Young Money and Drake took it personal. He then came out with the song “Duppy Freestyle.

Drake talked about Pusha T’s career and his fiancée. Pusha then fired back with “The Story Of Adidon,” where he talked about Drake’s alleged child with a porn star, his father and so much more. Headkrack mentioned that at this point he has Pusha T in the lead.

A lot of people believe they need to choose sides, but need to remember they can like both artist. We can’t wait to see what Drake comes back with.

