Pusha T Smashed Drake On “The Story Of Adidon,” But Drake’s Career Won’t Be Affected [EXCLUSIVE]

The beef between Pusha T and Drake has been an amazing thing for fans. Pusha T put out his album “Daytona” and on one of the tracks spoke about Young Money and Drake didn’t like it. Drake put out “Duppy Freestyle,” and fans went crazy until they heard “The Story Of Adidon” by Pusha T.

In that song Pusha talked about an alleged baby Drake had, sleeping with a porn star and his father. Headkrack believes that Pusha T killed it lyrically, but Drake will win at the end. Drake has been involved in several beefs before and has always come out on top, but things might be different now. Tell us if you think Drake getting bodied on the track will affect his career.

