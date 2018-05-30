Can Drake Recover From The L’s He Took On “The Story Of Adidon” By Pusha T? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The drama continues between Drake and Pusha T. On his new album “Daytona,” Pusha T had a song on it about Young Money. Drake took it very personal and wrote the song “Duppy,” where he talked about Pusha T’s career and other things.

Headkrack then spoke about Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon.” On that song he verbally attacked Drake talking about his relationship with his secret baby and porn star baby mother. Many felt Drake gave punch lines rather than good lyrics.

Listeners called in and all agreed that Pusha T won. SZA is currently on tour, but will have to curt it short because of vocal damage. “Walking Dead” fans might be sad to know that one of the main characters will be leaving after this season.

