Can Drake Recover From The L’s He Took On “The Story Of Adidon” By Pusha T? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RSMS Videos
| 05.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The drama continues between Drake and Pusha T. On his new album “Daytona,” Pusha T had a song on it about Young Money. Drake took it very personal and wrote the song “Duppy,” where he talked about Pusha T’s career and other things.

Headkrack then spoke about Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon.” On that song he verbally attacked Drake talking about his relationship with his secret baby and porn star baby mother. Many felt Drake gave punch lines rather than good lyrics.

RELATED: Favorite Lines From Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: So About This Drake Blackface Photo Pusha T Dug Up…

RELATED: Pusha T Responds To Drake With Filthy “The Story Of Adidon” Diss Track [NEW MUSIC]

Listeners called in and all agreed that Pusha T won. SZA is currently on tour, but will have to curt it short because of vocal damage. “Walking Dead” fans might be sad to know that one of the main characters will be leaving after this season.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

The Latest:

Star Transformation: Drake

21 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Drake

Continue reading Can Drake Recover From The L’s He Took On “The Story Of Adidon” By Pusha T? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Star Transformation: Drake

From a humble start on 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' to a highly successful career in Hip Hop, Drake is living a true Hollywood story. See him over the years in our latest Star Transformation.

drake , Pusha T , SZA

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close