Favorite Lines From Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” [EXCLUSIVE]

Beef between Pusha T and Drake has been getting serious. Pusha T released his album “Daytona” and in one of the songs spoke about the Young Money crew. Drake took it very personal and released a song to talk about Pusha T’s relationship with his brother and lack of success.

Headkrack really enjoyed the song and Da Brat loved how you have to listen to the lines. Some believe Drake took out a canon to destroy Pusha T, but he came back with some fire. Tell us what your favorite line is from the Drake song.

