Jeff Johnson Explains The Difference Between Patriotism & Nationalism [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson speaks on patriotism and nationalism as well as how people view it. He mentioned that patriotism is when you love your country and stand for it, but also challenge when things are done wrong. Nationalism is when you do what your country tells you to do no matter what.

It could also be feeling superior over others. Jeff wants to challenge the sponsors supporting the NFL that are going against the players that don’t want to stand for the national anthem. He also spoke about Stacey Abrams possibly being the governor of Georgia.

