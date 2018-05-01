Jeff Johnson On R. Kelly: “He Will Get Bill Cosbyed” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is very upset with the people that want to criticize Issa Rae. She wrote a book 3 years ago and some are upset at an excerpt she wrote in about Black women dating Asian men.. Jeff mentioned that Issa wrote a satire and people need to understand it and move on.
He is also sick of some defending R. Kelly. Jeff can’t wait for the day that the women and families he’s hurt look at him in the courtroom and slam him. He believes that R. Kelly will go to jail just like Bill Cosby should.
