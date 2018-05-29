Black Tony Complains About Dealing With Chicks Who Thinks He’s Rich [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work once again, but this time he requested the day off. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about his dating life and how women just want him for his money. One woman asked Black Tony to pay her rent, but he didn’t want to.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rickey mentioned he should get with a doctor or lawyer so he won’t have to give up any money. Black Tony is also not here to pay for the ladies lace fronts. He just wants sex and not have to worry about dishing out money to any of his women.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tells How He Ended Up At The Royal Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Spends His Day Watching “Martin” Instead Of Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: