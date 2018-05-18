Black Tony Spends His Day Watching “Martin” Instead Of Coming To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t make it to work today, but that’s not surprising. He told Rickey Smiley that in his contract he doesn’t work on Fridays. Black Tony mentioned that he spent the entire day watching “Martin” and smoking.

He is so high right now and can’t stop laughing. Black Tony was watching the episode where Martin told Gina, “That ain’t no damn puppy.” The entire team laughed and then Black Tony started crying because he couldn’t control his emotions.

