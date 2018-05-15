Entertainment News
Petty Fans Harass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi Store [VIDEO]

A fan was salty after Cardi shut down the store and refused to pose for pictures.

Posted 25 mins ago
With her baby due in a couple months, Cardi B tried to unwind with a shopping spree at the Fendi store.

But video below shows some disgruntled fans trying to bait the “Bodak Yellow” star into a fight through a wall of glass and security guards.

Despite the baby growing inside her, the Bronx native seemed ready to boogie down with the woman on the other side of the glass.

Thankfully, security kept both women apart and Cardi eventually left before anything serious could pop off.

Cardi B's Best Maternity Style Moments [PHOTOS]

Cardi B's Best Maternity Style Moments [PHOTOS]

Cardi B's Best Maternity Style Moments [PHOTOS]

Cardi B. is reportedly due in July with a baby girl. The mom-to-be is showing off her stylish baby bump, dressing it in everything from FashionNova to Moschino. Click through our gallery to see some of the most fashionable looks from our Bronx beauty.

