White Live-Streamer ‘Chud The Builder’ Arrested For Nearly $400 Dine-And-Dash While Yelling Racist Obscenities

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

Peep the KKKlown behavior happening in the Volunteer State…

Controversial livestreamer Dalton “Chud the Builder” Eatherly is facing multiple charges after an incident at a Nashville steakhouse allegedly escalated into racist comments, disorderly behavior, and an unpaid restaurant bill. According to FOX 17 Nashville, Eatherly was arrested after police responded to a dispute at Bob’s Steak & Chop House, where staff said the influencer refused to stop livestreaming while dining.

Authorities said Eatherly ordered nearly $400 worth of food and drinks during the visit, which included multiple entrees, appetizers, and alcohol. Restaurant employees reportedly became concerned once they realized he was broadcasting the meal live online and asked him to stop filming because it was disrupting service. Police documents state that the situation escalated quickly after Eatherly allegedly began yelling, causing a disturbance and making racially offensive remarks inside the restaurant.

According to WSMV 4 Nashville, Eatherly then allegedly refused to pay the $371.55 tab, reportedly telling staff he would not cover the bill if he was being kicked out. Employees contacted law enforcement after he left the restaurant without paying. Officers later located him walking on a nearby street called Broadway, where police said he resisted officers attempting to detain him by pulling away during the arrest.

Eatherly was booked on charges including theft of services, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was later released on bond. The streamer has sordid reputation online for posting inflammatory videos and confrontational public livestreams, many of which involve racism intended to provoke reactions from strangers. We’re sure he’s very…particular about the neighborhoods that he pulls this life-threatening stunt. The arrest has since sparked widespread backlash across social media, with many accusing influencers like Eatherly of using bigotry, hate speech, and public harassment as a clout-chasing strategy to likes and clicks from other red-pilled racists in the misogyny manosphere.

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We hope the judge throws the book at him.

White Live-Streamer ‘Chud The Builder’ Arrested For Nearly $400 Dine-And-Dash While Yelling Racist Obscenities was originally published on bossip.com