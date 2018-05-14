Da Brat Claps Back After Rickey Smiley Comes For Her Sunglasses [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat doesn’t play when it comes to her fashionable sunglasses. Rickey Smiley read a letter about how she got her glasses from the gas station. Da Brat then clapped back at Rickey and talked about how his Oakley’s look like gas station glasses.

Follow @TheRSMS

They both mentioned that they feel naked without having them on. Rickey then went at her again saying that they were from CVS. Da Brat showed him that you don’t make fun of her glasses.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Da Brat Gives Rickey Smiley A Back Scratch So Good It Inspires Him To Write A Poem [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Getting Into It With Da Brat Over Messy Mariah Carey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Will Never Go To The Waffle House Again [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Da Brat [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Da Brat [PHOTOS] 1. Birthday Bash ATL Portraits 1 of 19 2. FOX’s ‘Empire’ – Season Two 2 of 19 3. 93.5 FM KDAY’s 6th Annual Krush Groove 3 of 19 4. Pepsi And EMPIRE Celebrate Season Three Partnership With Viewing Party Of Musical Tribute ‘When Cookie Met Lucious’ 4 of 19 5. ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ New York Premiere 5 of 19 6. Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat became the first platinumselling female rapper and also costars in the 6 of 19 7. T-Boz Unplugged – A Benefit Concert Sickle Cell Disease – Arrivals 7 of 19 8. Jermaine Dupri’s Cafe Dupri Grand Opening in Atlanta 8 of 19 9. Patrick McMullan Archives 9 of 19 10. Centric Presents: The 2014 Soul Train Awards – Show 10 of 19 11. USA – 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards – Arrivals 11 of 19 12. 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens 12 of 19 13. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals 13 of 19 14. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers – Arrivals 14 of 19 15. MTV/Da Brat 15 of 19 16. Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert 16 of 19 17. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party 17 of 19 18. Pain Is Love Tour – Los Angeles, CA 18 of 19 19. ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’ Monday, September 18 At 9PM ET/PT 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Da Brat Claps Back After Rickey Smiley Comes For Her Sunglasses [EXCLUSIVE] Da Brat [PHOTOS]