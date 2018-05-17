Rickey Gives Thanks To God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley from the day he got on the radio has always expressed his love for God on each show. After Praise Break, Rickey spoke about how God keeps us going and gives us comfort when we need it. He is our friend and father and we must praise his name at all times.

Follow @TheRSMS

God sits high and looks low to pull us out through all the storms. You can depend on God all the time even when things aren’t looking good. Remember you aren’t alone and God is always there.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Juicy Gets An Attitude After Rickey Smiley Comments About Her Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Claps Back After Rickey Smiley Comes For Her Sunglasses [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Breaks Down What Made His Miami Performance So Special [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: