Is This What’s T.I.’s Arrest Really Sounded Like? [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. was recently arrested after trying to get into his gated community. Special K had some exclusive audio and you won’t believe what happened with this situation. Top flight security of the world was sleeping at the gate allegedly and didn’t recognize T.I.
Alicia Keys “You Don’t Know My Name” played after security didn’t recognize him. Susan then called the cops and mentioned that T.I. was trying to hurt the guard. Listen to the rest of this hilarious clip and let us know what you think.
RELATED: What People Think About T.I. Getting Arrested While Trying To Enter The Gated Community He Lives In [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: The Problems With The Security Guard Who Got T.I. Arrested [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: T.I. Arrested Trying To Enter Gated Community He Lives In
