Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

T.I. Arrested Trying To Enter Gated Community He Lives In

The security guard has some explaining to do.

Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 7 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
T.I. mugshot

Source: Henry County Sheriff’s Office / Henry County Sheriff’s Office

T.I. was arrested early Wednesday (May 16) morning just outside the gate community he lives. Tip was reportedly picked up at the Eagles Landing community around 4 a.m.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that T.I. didn’t have his key and began arguing with security when he was not let inside. He then called a friend and things went left.

According to WSB, Tip asked the security guard, “Don’t you know who I am?”

Nevertheless, the cops were called and not only did Tip get pinched, but his boy got booked for an outstanding warrant.

Tha Kang was hit with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.Tip  was reportedly released from  Henry County Jail at bout 8 a.m. Wednesday morning after posting $2,250 bond.

Wouldn’t have time and tax dollars been saved if Tip had been let into his crib and allowed to sleep off the night’s revelry, though. Did security not have a list of who lives in the gated community?

We got a whole lot of questions.

Photo:  Henry County Sheriff’s Office

T.I

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading T.I. Arrested Trying To Enter Gated Community He Lives In

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×