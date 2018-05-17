What People Think About T.I. Getting Arrested While Trying To Enter The Gated Community He Lives In [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

T.I. was recently arrested for trying to get into his home in the gated community. Fans are outraged because the security guard called the cops on him and don’t think it was fair. In the story the security guard was allegedly mad because he got in trouble before for sleeping on the job.

T.I. almost missed his sons birthday party because he was arrested, but was able to make it. A lot of the fans believe that the guard should be fired for his actions or suspended. What do you think should happen to the security guard?

