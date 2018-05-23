Prank Call: Woman Accused Of Being “Ghetto Married” [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. is up to his early prank calls again. He called a woman and pretended to be someone from the place where she has to get her name changed at. Roy told her she would have to pay an extra $125 because the grace period to change her last name passed.
He then told her that she didn’t love her husband enough to change it sooner. The woman changed her tone and got loud, that’s when Roy told her he was going to come slap her. You won’t believe how the prank call ended.
