Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. has met his match. He spoke to a mechanic and blamed him for causing trouble to a ladies car. Roy mentioned that she needs her money back and he’s coming form it.

Follow @TheRSMS

The mechanic began to curse him out and then hung up the phone. When he called back Roy cursed out the man and then the man was ready to go get his gun. The phone hung up and Roy spoke to the guys wife, but you won’t believe what happened next.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes Off On Roy Wood Jr. After Being Accused Of Damaging Tiles [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Roy Woods Jr.’s Tropical Booty Meat Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Wreckless Talk About A Man’s Yard Makes Him Want To Fight Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: