Pranks
Home > Pranks

Prank Call: Woman Goes Off On Roy Wood Jr. After Being Accused Of Damaging Tiles [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 51 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Roy Wood Jr. doesn’t care how early it is he will prank you. He called a woman up and told her she owes $1400 for the tile she messed up in her old apartment. The women mentioned she called downtown to get them to fix it and report it.

Roy told her to adjust her tone and then began talking about her kids messing up the floor. The woman hung up and then mentioned he’s never going to deal with Black tenants. She hung up again and you won’t believe her reaction when she found out her sister pranked her.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Roy Woods Jr.’s Tropical Booty Meat Prank Call [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes In After Being Cussed Out By An Employee And Supervisor [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Roy Wood Jr. Pranks Call A Member Of Omega Psi Phi [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Prank Call: Woman Goes Off On Roy Wood Jr. After Being Accused Of Damaging Tiles [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Prank , Roy Wood Jr. , tiles

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×