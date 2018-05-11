Prank Call: Woman Goes Off On Roy Wood Jr. After Being Accused Of Damaging Tiles [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. doesn’t care how early it is he will prank you. He called a woman up and told her she owes $1400 for the tile she messed up in her old apartment. The women mentioned she called downtown to get them to fix it and report it.

Roy told her to adjust her tone and then began talking about her kids messing up the floor. The woman hung up and then mentioned he’s never going to deal with Black tenants. She hung up again and you won’t believe her reaction when she found out her sister pranked her.

