Did Khloe Kardashian Buy Her Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

Khloe Kardashian is showing off baby True. She went on Snapchat to show her off as she turned 1. Her family and fans were confused because True isn’t quite a month yet, but Khloe mentioned she got the date wrong.

She then apologized on social media and told everyone she didn’t know what todays date was. Some are now saying she bought the baby. Da Brat told Gary With Da Tea that it can’t be true because she had a maternity shoot and everything.

