When Tristan Thompson Will Leave Khloe Kardashian [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea

Posted 1 hour ago
Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian, but it looks like she is still supporting her man. She was recently spotted at the last game and escorted by security. Many say she wants to make things work and loves him very much.

Gary With Da Tea believes that Tristan will leave her after the season is over. He cheated on his other baby mother with Khloe so it just makes since. Gary also mentioned that he will continue to cheat if he stays.

