Can Black Tony Get His Job Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
Black Tony was fired last week and now he wants his job back. Rickey Smiley spoke to some of the team and they don’t want him back. Black Tony apologized for everything he did and promised to be a better employee.

Rickey told him that he has to come in and re-apply. Black Tony said he can’t because he wants to get his feet done. Before he hung up he called Rickey ugly and then said he will do better.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

