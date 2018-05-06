Black Tony Is Ready To Get Rich From New Trappacino Drinks [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony might be coming into some money. He didn’t make it to work today, but talk to Rickey Smiley about how the White guy from Starbucks wanted to make a deal with him. Black Tony will work for Starbucks promoting the trappacino drinks.
These drinks are mixed with coffee and Hennessy, plus you can drink it before work. Rickey didn’t think that was a good idea and Black Tony told him he was a hater. He’s excited about this opportunity that will make him rich.
