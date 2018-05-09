Maria More Gives Quick Fitness Tips [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are you trying to have that summer body? Maria More is giving us quick tips on how to get in shape. She mentioned to everyone to make sure they are drinking a lot of water, if they can a gallon.

If you are traveling try to not over eat and possibly wait 12-16 hours from your last meal to your first meal. Maria also has a 14-day shred plan she will be giving out after Mother’s Day. Make sure you watch the whole video to learn all you can.

