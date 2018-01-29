Maria More Reveals The 3 Basic Necessities For Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Maria More was hanging out in the morning show studio, sharing some of her expert advice on getting healthy and losing weight. Often, she says, people try to skip ahead with quick-fix diets. But in order to have success with losing weight, you’ve got to start with three basics. Maria breaks down the best way to set yourself up for success when you’re getting started.

Plus, Maris shares a little secret about working out and how people burn fat differently: “The rate at which you burn calories all depends on how fast your heart is beating.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

