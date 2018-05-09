Cardi B’s security team might have been a little overprotective after the 2018 Met Gala.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to TMZ, Cardi B’s security team allegedly attacked an overzealous fan for trying to get an autograph.” In the video TMZ obtained, you can see Cardi tells the fan no, but he persists, and the next thing you see is a bunch of guys stomping someone on the ground. See the video below:

This incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning and the NYPD is currently investigating.

The Latest:

Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS] 14 photos Launch gallery Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS] 1. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 1 1 of 14 2. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 2 2 of 14 3. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 3 3 of 14 4. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 4 4 of 14 5. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 5 5 of 14 6. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 6 6 of 14 7. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 7 7 of 14 8. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 8 8 of 14 9. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 9 9 of 14 10. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 10 10 of 14 11. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 11 11 of 14 12. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 12 12 of 14 13. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 13 13 of 14 14. Cardi B & Migos at Drai’s Nightclub 14 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Cardi B’s Security Team Beat Up A Fan For Asking For An Autograph? [VIDEO] Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS] Cardi B hit Drai’s Nightclub in Vegas for a surprise performance with the Migos.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty