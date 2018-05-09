Cardi B’s Security Team Beat Up A Fan For Asking For An Autograph? [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B’s security team might have been a little overprotective after the 2018 Met Gala.
According to TMZ, Cardi B’s security team allegedly attacked an overzealous fan for trying to get an autograph.” In the video TMZ obtained, you can see Cardi tells the fan no, but he persists, and the next thing you see is a bunch of guys stomping someone on the ground. See the video below:
This incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning and the NYPD is currently investigating.
Cardi B Surprised Las Vegas Crowd During Migos Performance [PHOTOS]
SOURCE: TMZ
