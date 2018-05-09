Everything You Need To Know About The Most Lit Church In America [EXCLUSIVE]

Church service is always a blessing, but there is one church that is turning it into a lituation! Rickey Smiley talked about a church that will have members not wanting to leave. He played the advertisement and it will make you laugh.

Follow @TheRSMS

The baptismal pool is a jacuzzi pool and during service they will have a $500 reward for the sexiest church hat. They will have guest performers from Waka Flocka Flame and everyone can take unlimited communion shots. The church is also giving out MLK fans and cornbread.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Dark-Skinned Members Needed For “Black Panther” Play [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Church Plans A Big Service Around Beyoncé

The Latest: