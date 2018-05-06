Church Announcements
Church Announcements: Dark-Skinned Members Needed For “Black Panther” Play [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley

Posted 1 hour ago
9 reads
It’s that time again for Church Announcements! Bernice Jenkins spoke about the church looking for dark-skinned members that could possibly be from Wakanda. She also would like them to have an s-curl and push waves, but dried up.

A $35 reward is being offered after someone stole the food for the anniversary dinner. The thief got away with potato salad, swirled ham, cornbread and more. She also spoke about a church member that passed after swallowing his dentures.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

