Paternity Results For A Couple Who Had A Wild Night At A Post-Wedding Party [EXCLUSIVE]

Things got crazy after Ben and Hillary’s friends got married to each other. The reception was so lit Hillary said she slept with Ben and now he’s the father of her son, Brandon. Ben told the team he never has sex with her, but other things happened.
Hillary admits that things got crazy and now wants Ben to take responsibility. Ben thinks it’s another friend who slept with her at the wedding and he’s the father. Keep listening to find out what happens.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
