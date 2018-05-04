Roy Wood Jr. calls up a woman and tells her that the father of her child wants another paternity test. He didn’t believe it the first time and before he starts paying child support needs a second opinion. She began telling him he doesn’t do anything for her child.
Roy told her that if she kept getting loud he would slap her. Then began talking about her grandmother and that’s when she said she would sue him. Roy told her that she couldn’t afford a lawyer and then you heard a dial tone.
Listen to this clip and check out “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Wreckless Talk About A Man’s Yard Makes Him Want To Fight Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Cussing Out Mexican Tenants [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Woman Gets Pissed At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]
- Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison
- Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson In “What Men Want” Remake
- NBA Warns Drake About His Bad Language At Games
- Adidas Says Kanye’s Slavery Comments Are Just Fine; Colin Kaepernick’s Social Justice Protest? Not So Much
- Alexis Ohanian Talks About Married Life With Serena Williams [VIDEO]
- G-Eazy Arrested For Assault & Cocaine Possession In Sweden, Was Partying With Sean Kingston
- 3 Game Changers Who Deserve The Nobel Peace Prize Instead Of Trump
- Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z
- Toronto Restaurant To Pay Thousands For Discrimination