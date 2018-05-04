Woman Gets Pissed At Roy Wood Jr. Over Paternity Test [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. calls up a woman and tells her that the father of her child wants another paternity test. He didn’t believe it the first time and before he starts paying child support needs a second opinion. She began telling him he doesn’t do anything for her child.

Roy told her that if she kept getting loud he would slap her. Then began talking about her grandmother and that’s when she said she would sue him. Roy told her that she couldn’t afford a lawyer and then you heard a dial tone.

Listen to this clip and check out “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

