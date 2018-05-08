Roy Wood’s Jr. Tropical Booty Meat Prank [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. calls up a fire department and talks about how he wants to do a pyrotechnic routine at his new club. The place is called the Tropical Booty Meat and it’s a laundry mat and strip club. He wants to do a show, but the fire fighter on the phone doesn’t think it sounds good.

Roy mentioned that he wants to put 151 on the pole, light it on fire and have the stripper slide down it. This will make her more money and get people to come to the show. Roy spoke about how he had a fire hose and that’s when the fire fighter said something very interesting.

