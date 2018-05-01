Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Cussing Out Mexican Tenants [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. really needs to stop messing with people because they don’t care about cursing at him. He called up a woman and accused her of cursing out her Spanish tenants. The lady on the phone kept asking who this was and called him out about being rude to her on the phone.

Follow @TheRSMS

Roy then threatened to slap her with a burrito. He then mentioned a guy named, Juan she cursed out and she had no idea who that was. She ended up hanging up on him and Roy just laughed when he called back and told her it was a prank call.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call Recipient Threatens Roy Wood Jr.: “I’ll Whip You Like You Stole God’s Supper” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Accuses Aunt Of Brainwashing A Child [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46 2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46 3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46 4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46 5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46 6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46 7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46 8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46 9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46 10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46 11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46 12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46 13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46 14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46 15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46 16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46 17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46 18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46 19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46 20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46 21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46 22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46 23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46 24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46 25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46 26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46 27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46 28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46 29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46 30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46 31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46 32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46 33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46 34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46 35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46 36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46 37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46 38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46 39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46 40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46 41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46 42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46 43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46 44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46 45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46 46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Cussing Out Mexican Tenants [EXCLUSIVE] Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]