The Show
Home > The Show

Why It’s Best To Shower At Night [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
29 reads
Leave a comment

Washing up everyday is very important to keep up with your hygiene. Rickey Smiley spoke about how there was a study that said taking a shower at night is better for you. It allows you not only to sleep better, but clean good as well. Headkrack takes showers in the morning because it helps him to wake up.

Juicy mentioned that she likes to take baths. She loves her bubbles and even told the team that she has to get in the tub by using a stool. Do you prefer to take your showers at night or in the morning?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Remembering The Playwright Who Gave Juicy & Gary With Da Tea A Shot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gives Words Of Encouragement For People Who Don’t Feel Appreciated [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ashanti Claims Producer Demanded $45,000 To Finish Her Album After She Refused to Shower With Him

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Why It’s Best To Shower At Night [EXCLUSIVE]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

bath , night , shower

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×