Black Tony
Home > Black Tony

What Makes “This Is America” By Childish Gambino So Amazing [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Childish Gambino was all the talk this past weekend after not only hosted “Saturday Night Live,” but also performed. He also released a video for his new song, “This Is America.” It was trending all over the internet and fans couldn’t stop watching it.

Headkrack mentioned Childish Gambino is dancing around while all this hectic stuff is happening in the background. People are killing each other and it’s almost like real life with so much happening. Lil Xan is also making headlines after scratching up his car and talking about his management keeping him away from driving.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Donald Glover Shines On “SNL,” Performs 2 New Childish Gambino Songs [VIDEO]

RELATED: Does The End Of Childish Gambino Mean The End Of His Rap Career? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

12 photos Launch gallery

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

Continue reading What Makes “This Is America” By Childish Gambino So Amazing [EXCLUSIVE]

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s New Video

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

Childish Gambino , saturday night live , This Is America

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×