Donald Glover Shines On “SNL,” Performs 2 New Childish Gambino Songs [VIDEO]

Donald Glover is a national treasure.

Posted 1 hour ago
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Donald Glover performed double duty on Saturday Night Live last night (May 5) as he was the host and musical performer. And he killed it. 

Besides some hilarious skits including mocking Kanye West, a Migos parody called “Friendos” and a Star Wars riff featuring Lando Calrissian and all the Black people in space.

As for Childish Gambino, viewers got treated to two new songs called “Saturday” and “This Is America,” the latter of which saw its official video premiere immediately afterward.

Watch the sketches below, see the “Saturday” performance on the flip.

Photo: Getty

Childish Gambino , donald glover , saturday night live , snl

