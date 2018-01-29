Front Page
Does The End Of Childish Gambino Mean The End Of His Rap Career? [EXCLUSIVE]

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, is a man of many talents. Between writing his own hit TV show, “Atlanta,” and landing stellar acting roles like Hans Solo, Gambino is known and loved for his skills across many genres. Recently he announced he end of his rapper persona, “Childish Gambino,” much to the sadness of his fans.

He’s says he’s got one more Childish Gambino album in the works, and explained at the Grammys that he views endings as very necessary in life. But does that mean that he as a rapper is coming to an end altogether? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

