Music Videos
Home > Music Videos

Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Donald Glover is so woke.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 45 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Wireless Festival 2015 – Week 2 – Day 2 – Performances Featuring: Donald Glover, Childish Gambino Where: London, United Kingdom When: 04 Jul 2015 Credit: Ricky Swift/WENN.com

Donald Glover had a busy Saturday night. Besides hosting SNL, he was also the musical guest—and shortly after performing a new tune called “This Is America” as Childish Gambino, he dropped its video. 

Not that’s how you take advantage of a moment. Don’t be fooled by all the happy dancing vibes as the video also serves as a testimony against gun violence.

Also, it’s like the motherload when it comes to potential gifs.

Production is creditied to Doomsday with Ibra Ake and Fam Rothstein of Wolf + Rothstein, and Gambino is rapping again. Check out the Hiro Murai-directed video for “This Is America.

The Latest:

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Over Childish Gambino’s New Video

12 photos Launch gallery

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Over Childish Gambino’s New Video

Continue reading Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Over Childish Gambino’s New Video

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

Photo: WENN.com

Childish Gambino , This Is America

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×