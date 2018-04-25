Black Tony Wakes Up In The Trap With A Dead Midget [EXCLUSIVE]

Trouble always finds Black Tony. He spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he had a crazy night at the trap drinking and smoking. Black Tony woke up to find a dead midget laying on the floor near his bed.
He mentioned he is wearing a Taco Bell shirt and there is a Dunkin’ Donuts truck running outside. Black Tony doesn’t want to get up because he doesn’t want his fingerprints or anything near the body. He asked Rickey to call the cops, but all he could do was laugh at him.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony Hits Up A Golden Flake Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony In Hiding From T.I., His Kids & Young Dro [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Finally Made It To Work! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Kelis Reveals Nas Was Physically Abusive During Their Marriage [VIDEO]
- Police Enter Funeral Home To Get Fingerprint From A Dead Man
- Woman Gives Birth Alone In Hotel Room Using Towels, Knives & Shoelaces
- Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Talk Show With Her Mother And Daughter Sets Premiere
- Rapper Admits To Dissolving 3 Bodies Of Missing Students In Acid
- Cardi B Cancels Summer Tour Due To Pregnancy [VIDEO]
- Waffle House Hero Raises Over $150,000 For Victims
- John Legend Reached Out Privately To Kanye West, Gets Text Put On Blast
- Why Little People Are Protesting Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts Of Sexual Assault