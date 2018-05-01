Headkrack Describes “Avengers: Infinity War” As “Traumatic” And “Aggressive [EXCLUSIVE]

The movie, “Avengers: Infinity War,” has been the topic of discussion all over lately. It made of $630 million and fans seem to be very emotional about the film. Headkrack talked about it and mentioned that he couldn’t believe what was happening so early on in the movie.
It set a tone that lived through the entire time. Headkrack also talked about how Kanye West releasing a new song titled, “Ye vs. The People.” It features T.I. and Kanye reveals he’s still woke.
