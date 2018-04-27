Hip-Hop Spot
3 Hot Songs You Need To Know About [EXCLUSIVE]

There are so many great hip-hop songs out right now and Headkrack is excited about it. He spoke about J. Cole’s album and one of his favorite songs “1985.” The song has A Tribe Called Quest vibe and old school beat.

He also loves Scolito that has out a song titled, “Date Night.” There is so much energy in the song as well as a message for people. Headkrack also talked about Bobby Sessions, who he believes is the future and has a song called “Like Me.” Let us know which one you like most.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

