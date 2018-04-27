3 Hot Songs You Need To Know About [EXCLUSIVE]

There are so many great hip-hop songs out right now and Headkrack is excited about it. He spoke about J. Cole’s album and one of his favorite songs “1985.” The song has A Tribe Called Quest vibe and old school beat.
He also loves Scolito that has out a song titled, “Date Night.” There is so much energy in the song as well as a message for people. Headkrack also talked about Bobby Sessions, who he believes is the future and has a song called “Like Me.” Let us know which one you like most.
RELATED: J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Starring Kevin Hart [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
RELATED: J. Cole Has “Mastered The Art Of Making Albums That You Can Ride To And Learn Something From” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Thoughts About J. Cole On “KOD”: “He’s Just Too Damn Good” [EXCLUSIVE]
