J. Cole Co-Directs “Kevin’s Heart” Starring Kevin Hart [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

J. Cole gets Kevin Hart to relive an uncomfortable time in his life and De La Ghetto links up with Fetty Wap and a group of fur clad women. Today's Daily Visuals.

Posted April 25, 2018
J. Cole’s latest album KOD is breaking first-day streaming records like it’s straight out Wakanda and today the rapper who went double platinum with no features is looking to keep his momentum going.

 

Dropping a new visual for the KOD album cut “Kevin’s Heart,” J. Cole enlists the talents of Kevin Hart himself and gives viewers a glimpse into the day of a life of the comedic superstar post marital affair controversy. Seems like Kev was getting about a mill in ice grills from disappointed fans.

Back in the hood Fetty Wap links up with De La Ghetto and Fatboy SSE to don some expensive furs on some young women in the clip to “F.L.Y.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from R-Mean featuring The Game, Mally Stakz featuring Fat Joe, and more.

J. COLE – “KEVIN’S HEART”

DE LA GHETTO FT. FETTY WAP – “F.L.Y.”

R-MEAN FT. THE GAME – “OPEN WOUNDS”

MALLY STAKZ FT. FAT JOE – “BOX TO BOOM”

MALLY STAKZ FT. FAT JOE – “BOX TO BOOM”NIKKI JEAN – “PEOPLE & PLANES”

RALO – “AHK SH*T POP SH*T”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN & BRODINSKI – “GRAVEYARD SHIFT”

LILCJ KASINO – “WON’T MAKE IT FAR”

j. cole , Kevin Hart , Kevin's Heart

